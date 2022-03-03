Man, 50, dies after he is struck by car while standing on Nimitz in Salt Lake

A 50-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while standing on Nimitz Highway in the Salt Lake area, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, a 65-year-old man driving westbound on Nimitz hit the man, who was standing on the roadway just before Camp Catlin Road.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and wearing dark clothing. The driver was not injured.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the man and transported him in critical condition to Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

Police said this is the 14th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine during the same period last year.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.