Man arrested after armed bank robbery in Piikoi area

A suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged armed bank robbery in the Piikoi area.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 51-year-old man allegedly entered the unidentified bank, handed a note to a teller demanding money and brandished a firearm. After the teller gave him cash, police alleged that he fled in a vehicle.

HPD said the suspect exited the vehicle at some point and was detained and arrested for first-degree robbery. The alleged robbery took place at around 1:10 p.m., and the suspect was arrested about 30 minutes later.

The suspect was released pending further investigation, but HPD said his custody was transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for unrelated federal charges.

No additional information was provided.