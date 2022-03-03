Rainbow Wahine hang onto first place with home win over Cal State Northridge

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell drained six 3-pointers in a 21-point first half and the Big West-leading Rainbow Wahine basketball team held off Cal State Northridge 75-62 tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell hit another 3-pointer late in the game to tie her career high and finished with 26 points as the Rainbow Wahine protected their lead atop the Big West standings.

After opening up a 21-point lead in the second quarter, the Rainbow Wahine cooled considerably after halftime as the visiting Matadors closed to within seven midway through the third quarter and trailed by eight with 7:53 left in the game.

But UH guard Daejah Phillips slowed the CSUN charge and scored 11 of her 19 points in the second half to help the Wahine overcome 7-for-30 shooting in the second half.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. CSUN

The Rainbow Wahine (16-9, 12-3 BWC) close the regular season against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Atwell will be honored in the senior night ceremony after the game.

With the win, the Wahine remained ahead of second-place UC Irvine (18-10, 13-4) by percentage points in the Big West regular-season title chase.

UC Irvine hung on for a 67-66 win over Cal Poly earlier Thursday to keep the pressure on UH. The Anteaters close the regular season at home against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

CSUN guard Macy Smith led the Matadors (9-18, 5-12) with 20 points and forward Tess Amundsen added 16.