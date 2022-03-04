Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> There were 210 student majors enrolled in the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge in fall 2021. The number was inaccurate in a story on Hawaiian Language Month on Page B1 Saturday.

>> Council member Calvin Say, who also chairs the Council Committee on Budget, provided comment that was omitted from a story on media access to first responder radios on Page B1 Thursday. “We serve the public with accountability and transparency, and believe all government entities should do the same. We look forward to asking hard questions as we enter the budget process for all city departments,” Say said.

>> The suspect in a traffic fatality that killed two people Saturday in Nanakuli paid a $267 fine in October 2020 after he was charged in February 2020 for driving 105 mph in a 45-mph zone. A story Thursday on Page B2 said he paid the fine in February 2020.