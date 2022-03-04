comscore Facts of the Matter: Humans have a powerful and nuanced sense of smell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Humans have a powerful and nuanced sense of smell

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

To humans, the sense of smell has a direct link to emotions. Who among us has not, at one time or another, had a memory and its associated feelings come rushing at us when catching a whiff of perfume, theater popcorn or one of thousands of smells that we associate with events from our past? Read more

