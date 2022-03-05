Visa suspends all Russia operations, transactions with cards issued in country

Visa Inc. is suspending its Russia operations and all transactions initiated with its cards issued in the country will no longer work abroad.

Any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will also no longer work within the country, the company said in a statement Saturday.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer.

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.”