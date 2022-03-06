Honolulu police open attempted murder case after shots fired in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired in Ewa Beach early this morning.
Police said the shooting occurred about 1:51 a.m. near Renton Road and Imelda Street.
According to a Honolulu police officer, an unknown suspect shot at the victims and fled.
Police said no injuries were reported.
The Honolulu Police Department provided no further information.
