State sheriffs search for Hawaii State Hospital escapee

State sheriffs are searching for a man who was reported missing from the Hawaii State Hospital today.

Sheriffs are searching for 29-year-old Andrew Schmitke, who was last seen at the Windward Oahu hospital around 12:30 p.m.

Andrew Schmitke is facing two felony charges of second-degree burglary and a charge of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug. He was found unfit by the court in December and committed to the custody of the state Department of Health.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 19, 2021.

The next court hearing in his case is slated for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in First Circuit Court before Judge Christine Kuriyama.

Schmitke is 5 feet, 7 inches and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue T-shirt and slippers.

Anyone who sees Schmitke is asked to report the sighting to the state sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or to call 911.