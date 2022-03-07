Honolulu police arrest 29-year-old escapee from Hawaii State Hospital

The 29-year-old man who escaped from Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday was captured in Kaneohe this afternoon, Honolulu police said.
Andrew Schmitke, who was last seen at the Windward Oahu hospital around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, was arrested for a second-degree escape near Waikalua Road and Kamehameha Highway at about 5:35 p.m., according to police. No further details were available.
He is also facing two felony charges of second-degree burglary and a charge of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.
Court records indicate he was found unfit by the court in December and committed to the custody of the state Department of Health.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.
The next court hearing in his case is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in First Circuit Court.
