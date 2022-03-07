H-1 freeway reopened in both directions at the Makakilo off-ramp after ‘emergency situation,’ HPD says

UPDATE: 5:13 p.m.

Police said the man who threatened to jump from the bridge over the freeway has come off the ledge. The freeway has reopened. No other details were immediately available.

4:20 p.m.

H-1 freeway has been opened in the eastbound direction, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police have closed the H-1 freeway in both directions at the Makakilo off-ramp due to an “emergency situation,” according to an HPD alert issued just after 3 p.m.

Police later said officers were responding to a man threatening to jump from the bridge over the freeway.

An HPD recommends that motorists “use alternative routes,” according to the alert.

The freeway remained closed as of 4 p.m., clogging westbound traffic at the start of the evening rush hour. Traffic on nearby Farrington Highway is also affected.

No other information was immediately available.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.