This one-pan meal is a weeknight wonder

A one-pan meal is always a good option for a weeknight. This one is nice and bright because of the white wine and lemon, and rich from the olive oil and butter. You can save on prep time by using precut fresh or even frozen broccoli florets to get dinner on the table even faster. For those who like crispy bits, keep the skillet on the stove for a little bit longer so that the orzo browns where it meets the pan, as it would in a paella or fideuà.

Skillet Chicken Thighs With Broccoli and Orzo

Ingredients:

• 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), patted dry

• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 lemon, thinly sliced and seeds removed

• 12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into smaller pieces if larger (about 4 cups)

• 8 ounces dried orzo (about 1 1/4 cups)

• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Directions:

Season chicken thighs on both sides with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a large, heavy skillet (preferably cast-iron or stainless steel), heat olive oil over medium-high. Cook the chicken, skin-side down, until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Flip and cook until golden on the other side, about 5 minutes more. Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.

Decrease heat to medium, add butter and lemon slices, and cook until the lemons release their juices and start to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the chicken.

Add broccoli, orzo, thyme, garlic and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to the skillet and stir to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is lightly toasted and the broccoli is bright green, about 5 minutes.

Deglaze with the wine and cook until the liquid is mostly absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the broth and lemon slices to the skillet, then add the chicken thighs, skin-side up, along with any liquid from the plate. Cover the skillet and continue cooking until the orzo is tender, most of the liquid is absorbed, and the chicken is cooked through, 13 to 15 minutes.

If you want to add a little texture and crunch to the dish, uncover and continue to cook until browned and crisp on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 4.