Hiker seriously injured after fall on Crouching Lion trail

A 21-year-old-year-old hiker was seriously injured this afternoon after falling while hiking the Crouching Lion trail in Kaaawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3 p.m. for an injured hiker on the trail.

Four HFD units with 12 personnel responded.

The first firefighters ascended the trail on foot and found the man, who had fallen and needed help.

Rescue specialists were transported by Air 1 to the hiker, who helped to secure the man and had him airlifted to Kahana State Park.

There awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel performed advanced life-saving treatment on the man.

They transported him in serious condition by ambulance to a hospital.

HFD reminds the public to bring a cell phone with an extra external battery and to get information beyond social media about a trail, its degree of difficulty and its route.

HFD also says to stay put if you are lost or inured, especially after dark, to avoid getting into further trouble, and to notify someone of your hike location and destination.