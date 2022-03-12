Galloway, Voss lead University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team past Lewis

Career nights for Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway and middle blocker Guilherme Voss led the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team to a four-set victory over No. 12 Lewis tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Galloway set career highs with 16 kills and 10 digs and Voss also set a career best with 12 blocks, including four solo, in the Warriors’ 25-18, 27-29, 25-19, 26-24 win before a crowd of 3.549.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas recovered from a slow start to finish with 10 kills and had nine digs.

Cole Hogland put down the last of UH’s 16 blocks on match point and UH completed a sweep of the two-match nonconference series.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had four of UH’s eight aces in the match.

John Davis led Lewis with 23 kills.

UH setter Jakob Thelle opened the match with a five-point service run and Mouchlias had two aces in another 5-0 surge to close the first set. Mouchlias mixed speeds on his serves on back-to-back aces and pounded a kill through the Lewis block on set point.

Lewis took its first lead of the series to start the second set and Chakas, who started the match 0-for-10 with four errors, put away three kills in a row in a 4-1 UH run to tie the set at 20-20. There would be seven more ties and UH forced deuce on three occasions before Tyler Mitchem put down a solo block on Voss on Lewis’ fourth set point.

Voss got payback in the third set with five blocks, three coming in a 7-2 surge that gave UH a 12-8 lead. The Warriors protected the lead the rest of the way, with Voss adding two solo blocks and Galloway ending the set with his first and UH’s 11th block of the night.

Lewis’ Michael Sack served two aces in a 6-0 Flyers run early in the fourth set. UH erased a five-point deficit to catch the Flyers at 12-12.

Lewis took a 21-19 lead and Voss put away a kill in the middle and was in on two more blocks to give UH the lead. Chakas gave UH two match points at 24-22 with a kill out of the back row.

Lewis survived both to force deuce. Chakas then scored out of the back row and Hogland’s lone block of the night ended the match.