Department of Health lifts water advisory for Iroquois Point, Hickam housing

The Hawaii Department of Health today said that residents in Iroquois Point and Hickam housing can resume drinking and cooking with their tap water.

The two zones included military housing and private neighborhoods as well as Hickam Elementary School, Hickam Harbor Child Development Center, Iroquois Point Elementary School, and Iroquois Point Preschool.

With the advisory amended for these two zones, DOH has now cleared 15 of the 19 zones where the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility polluted the drinking water system that serves Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam and surrounding neighborhoods.

Col. Robert Brown, vice commander, 15th Wing, said in a statement, “We are thankful the advisory was amended, and the water is safe for residents who chose to remain in their homes or who will return over the coming days.”

“Our main priority continues to be the safety and health of our Airmen and their families. We know it has been a challenging time, and we commend everyone’s resilience,” Brown said. “Going forward, we will continue to support the Navy and the Interagency Drinking Water System Team’s efforts to restore and maintain safe drinking water for all our families and mission facilities.”

Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at jbphh-safewaters.org.