Container of collectibles, liquor headed for new Doraku location in Hawaii stolen in Florida

A trailer full of unique furnishings and restaurant equipment that was supposed to fill up Kevin Aoki’s latest restaurant in Hawaii was stolen in Miami over the weekend.

The brazen theft, with a loss estimated at $200,000, occurred late Saturday night as the 45-foot shipping container was whisked away from where it was parked in front of the Aoki Group office in Miami.

“Someone was watching us put the items in the container and saw an opportunity,” Aoki said.

Security cameras caught a dark red semi-cab with a white logo on the door pull up to the container and then haul it away.

Inside the container were unique whiskies and motorcycle collectibles, among other things, that were going to be used for decor at Aoki’s restaurant, Doraku Sushi, which was scheduled to be opened this summer in the Kapolei Marketplace.

Many of the items, he said, were passed down to Aoki from his father, Hiraoki “Rocky” Aoki, who started the Benihana Restaurant chain.

The Aoki Group is offering a $25,000 reward for the safe return of the container.

“It’s definitely a challenging situation for me,” Aoki said. “But the show must go on.”

Aoki has 14 restaurants, eight of them in Hawaii.