Police searching for suspect in knifepoint robbery at Liliha bus stop

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 37-year-old man at knifepoint in Liliha early today.
Police said a man was sitting at a bus stop at the 1200 block of Liliha Street when another male approached him and brandished a knife at about 3:05 a.m. The suspect took the victim’s bag and fled the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
The suspect was wearing a gray shirt, green shorts and a gray baseball cap at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
