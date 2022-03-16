Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> At the time of a Dec. 18, 2020, police search of Tiseya Puapuaga’s Waikiki apartment, where several disassembled firearms and ammunition were found, he was on state probation following his 2019 conviction for a Chinatown shooting. Puapuaga’s 37-month federal prison sentence for being a felon in possession of ammunition will run consecutively to any imprisonment he receives if his probation is revoked, which is pending. Due to incorrect information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, there were several errors in a story Tuesday on Page B2 about Puapuaga’s sentencing Monday in federal court.