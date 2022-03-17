Man in serious condition after shooting in Palama

A man in his 20s is in serious condition after getting shot in the Palama area this evening.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident in the area of 1035 Pua Lane at around 8:45 p.m. involving a man about 22 years old who was apparently shot in the upper torso.
EMS treated the man and transferred him to a trauma hospital.
