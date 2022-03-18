Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Honolulu police arrested Christopher Tait Broome on suspicion of one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree murder and other offenses. A B2 story published Thursday inaccurately reported that Broome was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder.
