Long Beach State pitchers silence Rainbows

Luis Ramirez and Matt Fields collaborated on a two-hitter to lead Long Beach State to a 4-0 baseball victory over Hawaii in today’s Big West opener at Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif.

Ramirez pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10. He threw strikes on 69.1% of his pitches. Ramirez, who improved to 2-0, lowered his ERA to 0.36 this season.

Fields did not allow a hit or run in the final two innings. The Dirtbags won their fourth in a row to improve to 9-7 overall and 1-0 in the Big West. The Rainbow Warriors fell to 6-11 and 0-1.

LBSU second baseman Eddie Saldivar went 2-for-3, including a two-run double in the Dirtbags’ three-run fifth.

UH head coach Rich Hill was ejected in the seventh after questioning a called strike against DallasJ Duarte.