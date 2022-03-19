Hiker injured after jumping into Maunawili Falls

A hiker suffered a back injury this afternoon after jumping into Maunawili Falls in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. about a 47-year-old woman who was on the Maunawili Falls Trail with four others today when she jumped into the falls.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the hiker jumped about 30 feet into the water.

HFD arrived at the scene at 2:10 p.m. and established a landing zone at Maunawili Neighborhood Park. Firefighters made contact with the hiker at around 2:30 p.m. and, via its Air 1 helicopter, flew her to the landing zone, where EMS then took over care.

The hiker is in serious condition and was sent to an area hospital.