Woman seriously injured after vehicle flips onto roof

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured this afternoon in Kapalama after she lost control of her vehicle and the vehicle flipped onto its roof, Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS said the the accident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood at or near the intersection of Peter Buck Street and Kapalama Avenue.
The Honolulu Fire Department extricated the woman from the vehicle.
The driver was taken by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.
