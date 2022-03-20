Career Expo 2022 to connect job seekers with top Hawaii employers

Hawaii Career Expo 2022 promises to connect job seekers with many of the state’s top employers Wednesday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets Hawai‘i, and presented by Star Events, the free, in-person job fair will allow employers and job seekers to connect in a safe environment. Face masks and social distancing are required due to coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines.

More than 50 leading Hawaii employers will be present and looking for qualified employees in a competitive recruitment marketplace, organizers say.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our live and virtual career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, classified advertising manager at the Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”

Attendees can speak directly with company recruiters and are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to distribute. The expo will include a range of employers, including in banking, health care, education, airlines, government and many more fields, organizers said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—

Career Expo

>> What: Hawaii Career Expo 2022

>> When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Presented by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets Hawai’i