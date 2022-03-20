Hawaii beats Long Beach State, 6-3, in California

Matt Wong hit his second home run in as many days and Jacob Igawa blasted a three-run homer to lead the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 6-3 road victory over Long Beach State today on the LBSU campus.
Buddie Pindel pitched five scoreless innings — his longest stint of the season — and Corey Ronan escaped a ninth-inning crisis as the Rainbow Warriors won the third of this three-game series. The Dirtbags won on Friday and Saturday to take this Big West series.
Wong’s two-out homer in the third extended the ’Bows’ lead to 3-0.
After Scotty Scott and Dallas Duarte reached in the fifth, Igawa followed with a drive over the fence in left-center.
The Dirtbags parlayed four hit batsmen into two runs in the sixth.
In the ninth, Rocco Peppi drew a two-out walk and Jonathan Long blooped a single to left field. Ronan, the fourth UH pitcher, struck out pinch hitter Isaac Ramirez to end the game.
