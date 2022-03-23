Suspect in Waianae shootout indicted by Oahu grand jury

A suspect in a Waianae shootout last week has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury on multiple felonies, the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney announced today.

Christopher Broome, 47, is in custody on $1 million bail for the March 15 shootout caused by a dispute over a stolen firearm. One man, identified as 32-year-old Chad Duran, was killed.

Broome, who allegedly attempted to kill two men in the exchange, has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder; two counts of second-degree attempted murder; two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony; and one count of place to keep pistol or revolver.