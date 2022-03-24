Hawaii cannabis industry expands with new Maui outlet; Big Isle dispensary debuts infused chocolate

Maui Grown Therapies on Friday will open its third medical cannabis dispensary, this one in Pukalani.

The move comes after the company received state Department of Health authorization after passing a final onsite inspection at 7 Aewa Place, Unit 3.

“Maui Grown Therapies’ new dispensary will improve access to patients in Upcountry Maui,” said Michele Nakata, program manager of DOH’s Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation, in a news release.

The company already has outlets in Lahaina and Kahului.

In another sign of expansion in Hawaii’s medical cannabis industry, Hawaiian Ethos recently announced “the first legal cannabis-infused chocolates” to be offered in the state, after the DOH issued revised rules last month allowing for the sale of chocolates, beverages, brownies, cookies and other edibles at licensed dispensaries.

The Kokoleka chocolates are available at Hawaiian Ethos outlets in Kona, Hilo and Waimea. The sweets are made from organic, fair-trade cacao and infused with “premium ice water hash rosin made from fresh frozen whole flower” grown at its production facility in Waimea.

Hawaiian Ethos said it plans to release a variety of flavors using island-sourced ingredients, including a no-sugar-added option.

Aloha Green Apothecary, with locations in Waikiki, near the airport and on South King Street, has said it plans to restart sales of a lightly carbonated drink called Tiny Bubbles that contains low doses of THC and CBD.

As of Feb. 28, a total of 34,126 in-state medical cannabis patients and 2,738 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,514 patients and 595 caregivers on Maui, according to DOH. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In addition to three already mentioned, other licensed medical cannabis retail centers statewide include: Big Island Grown, with locations in Hilo, Waimea and Kailua-Kona; Green Aloha’s dispensary in Kapaa, Kauai; Pono Life Sciences in Kahului; Cure Oahu’s retail stores in Kapahulu and Kapolei; and Noa Botanicals on Young Street and in Kaneohe and Aiea.

Registered patients and caregivers may purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis during any 15-day period, with a maximum purchase of 8 ounces over a 30-day period.

All medical cannabis use must be on private property; it cannot be used in moving vehicles, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

For more information on Hawaii’s Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program, visit health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.