Hawaii police charge 2 men after altercation leaves victim, suspect with stab wounds

Prosecutors have charged two men in connection with an altercation involving a 24-year-old man who sustained multiple stab wounds in Puna.

Albert Kealoha Mahi Jr., 45, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, and Vincenso Giovanni Gilbert, 47, was charged with first-degree burglary.

Mahi and Gilbert remain in custody in lieu of $50,000 and $25,000, respectively, and are scheduled to make their initial court appearance at Hilo District Court Monday.

Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects, described as acquaintances of the victim, went to the man’s home and confronted him. A physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed multiple times, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The suspects, identified as Mahi and Gilbert, left the residence before police arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said his condition later improved to stable condition.

The next morning, police found Mahi and Gilbert at a home in the Nanawale Estates subdivision and arrested them.

Upon Mahi’s arrest, he was taken to a hospital where he was also treated for multiple stab wounds and a head injury that he reportedly sustained during Tuesday’s confrontation, police said.