Captain Cook man, 77, dies after South Kona crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:08 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 A Hawaii County police vehicle.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015

    A Hawaii County police vehicle.

A 77-year-old Captain Cook man was fatally injured Friday night in a single vehicle crash in South Kona, police announced today.

Hawaii County police said the man has been identified as Eugene Theodore Leslie.

Police responded to the incident at 10:33 p.m. Friday, after Leslie’s black 2013 Mercedes-Benz SUV struck a guardrail, crossed over double solid yellow lines, and struck a rock embankment while heading south on Highway 11.

Leslie was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. today.

Police said speed is a possible factor in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The traffic enforcement unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation.

This is Hawaii island’s 11th traffic death this year, compared to five at the same time last year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

