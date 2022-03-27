Hanauma Bay closed, warning signs posted in Waikiki and Nanakuli after box jellyfish spotted

City and County of Honolulu officials today have closed Hanauma Bay and posted warning signs at beaches in Waikiki and at Nanakuli Beach Park due to an influx of box jellyfish in those areas.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent an alert just before 9:45 a.m. today announcing the closure. The closest guarded beach to Hanauma Bay is Sandy Beach Park.

ESD reminds the public to check with lifeguards at beaches with warning signs posted to get the latest information and beach conditions.