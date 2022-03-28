comscore 1-vehicle crash near Kahe Power Plant downs power lines, snarls traffic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1-vehicle crash near Kahe Power Plant downs power lines, snarls traffic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Eastbound traffic was backed up this morning on Farrington Highway at Helelua Street after a one-car crash near the Kahe Power Plant.

    Eastbound traffic was backed up this morning on Farrington Highway at Helelua Street after a one-car crash near the Kahe Power Plant.

Farrington Highway in Nanakuli is being contraflowed this morning after a car crashed into a utility pole near the Kahe Power Plant.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and resulted in downed power lines, according to police.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

