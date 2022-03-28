1-vehicle crash near Kahe Power Plant downs power lines, snarls traffic

Farrington Highway in Nanakuli is being contraflowed this morning after a car crashed into a utility pole near the Kahe Power Plant.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and resulted in downed power lines, according to police.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
