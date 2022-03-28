Body of Hilo man, 37, found floating face-down at Rainbow Falls

Hawaii island police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found face-down in the water at Rainbow Falls in Hilo.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, South Hilo Patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a body floating face-down at the bottom of the falls at Rainbow Falls State Park.

Police have identified the 37-year-old man as a Hilo resident, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Hawaii firefighters airlifted the body from the water, which was transported to Hilo Medical Center for an official pronouncement of death.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.