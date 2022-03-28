Kauai County to hand out free COVID-19 test kits

Kauai County is giving out another round of free COVID-19 home test kits this week in partnership with the Kauai District Health Office.

Approximately 15,000 federally funded test kits will be handed out, with a limit of five tests per individual or household on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As our case numbers continue to drop, we thank our entire community for working together to avoid the spread of this disease,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami in a news release. “We know that testing remains an important tool in this effort, and we are grateful to all our partners for their help in keeping Kauai healthy and safe.”

Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said home test kits are a convenient way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID to others.

“If you have symptoms of COVID use a home test immediately; if your self-test is negative remain in isolation and repeat the test one to two days later,” she said in the news release. “If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID, use the test three to four days after exposure, and test again on the fifth day. You can also use them before planning to gather indoors with others, especially people who are unvaccinated, older, or immunocompromised.”

Berreman said Kauai County’s case count is low during a county briefing today, with a 7-day average of about five per day, and test positivity rate under 3%.

Tests were distributed this morning at Kekaha Neighborhood Center, and this afternoon at Waimea Neighborhood Center.

The distribution schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Tuesday

>> 9 a.m. to noon at Hanalei Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m. at Kilauea Neighborhood Center

Wednesday

>> 9 a.m. to noon at Hanapepe Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m. at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center

Thursday

>> 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Anahola Clubhouse

>> 1 to 4 p.m. at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapaa

Friday

>> 9 a.m. to noon at Koloa Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m. at Lihue Neighborhood Center

Additionally, free test kits from the federal government can be ordered at covidtests.gov for delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order two sets of free, at-home tests. Each set contains four tests.

A full list of testing sites is available at kauai.gov/covidtest.