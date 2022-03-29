Hilo woman charged with arson of former home

Hawaii police have arrested and charged a Hilo woman with arson after responding to a Hilo home on fire Friday afternoon.

Hawaii island police said shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, South Hilo patrol officers and the Hawaii Fire Department responded to a fire on Ohana Place in Hilo. Upon arrival, they found the home fully engulfed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and determined that no one was injured.

Witnesses at the scene reported that a woman, later identified as Ashley Nichole Turner, 37, of Hilo, was seen leaving the house as the fire broke out. She was reported to have previously lived at the home.

Police found her a short time later down the street near Hau Lane, where she was arrested.

Detectives have charged Turner with first-degree arson after conferring with county prosecutors. Her initial court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Hilo District Court.

Damages to the home are estimated at about $80,000.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Clarence Davies at 808-961-2382 or at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.