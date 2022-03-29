Shark warning signs go up at Kauai’s Hanalei Bay after sighting

Kauai officials have posted warning signs that advise no swimming at Hanalei Bay due to a shark sighting.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials received reports of a possible, 8- to 10-foot tiger shark sighted about 500 feet offshore of the Pavilion Lifeguard Tower at Hanalei Bay, according to a county news release sent out at noon.

“As a safety precaution, OSB officials have posted warning signs and are monitoring the area,” said the county in the release. “Lifeguards will reassess the area tomorrow. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.”

For updates, the public should speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.