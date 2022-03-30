Kauai police looking for male suspect involved in $2K theft of Home Depot equipment

Kauai police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man seen on video stealing about $2,000 worth of equipment from Home Depot in Lihue.

Police said the incident happened at about 12:50 p.m. on March 4.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, a Caucasian male about 6 feet tall and wearing a red plaid shirt and khaki pants, walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise that included Milwaukee equipment.

Police said store employees tried to stop the suspect, but he ran toward the Costco parking lot and was able to escape after abandoning the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Morris Unutoa at 808-241-1691. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting CrimeStoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via cskauai.org.