2 arrested and charged with burglary at construction site on Hawaii island

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a man and woman in connection with a burglary that occurred in Kau on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an 8:15 a.m. call from a construction worker who encountered the suspects upon arrival at a job site — inside a building under renovation — in the 95-800 block of Ninole Loop Road in Naalehu. After the encounter, the pair left in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

However, the employee told police that he found previously laid flooring material in the building had been pulled up and stacked in piles, resulting in estimated repair costs of about $4,000.

Police located the suspects about an hour later in their vehicle in Naalehu.

Police arrested Melvin Burgo, 55, of Ocean View, and Tisha Thompson, 43, of Mountain View, on suspicion of burglary. Both were taken to the Naalehu police station and later charged with one count of second-degree burglary with bail set at $2,000 each.

Thompson was also arrested and charged for an outstanding criminal contempt of court warrant, with an additional $1,000 bail on her warrant.

Their initial court appearance was scheduled for today in Kona District Court.

Anyone who may have information of this incident is asked to contact Officer Jenna Kosinski-Santos of the Kau patrol division at 808-939-2520. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.