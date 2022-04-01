comscore Runner, 62, in serious condition after being struck by car in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Runner, 62, in serious condition after being struck by car in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 62-year-old man who was running in Waikiki is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Ala Wai Boulevard and Wai Nani Way.

Paramedics treated the man for a major head injury and a leg injury and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

