Runner, 62, in serious condition after being struck by car in Waikiki

A 62-year-old man who was running in Waikiki is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Ala Wai Boulevard and Wai Nani Way.
Paramedics treated the man for a major head injury and a leg injury and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.
