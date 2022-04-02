UC Santa Barbara defeats Hawaii baseball team, 8-3

Enough was not enough for the University of Hawaii baseball team today.

The Rainbow Warriors amassed 12 hits and placed the leadoff batter on base in eight of nine innings, but fell to UC Santa Barbara, 8-3, at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus.

The Gauchos won the first two in this three-game series to improve to 18-6 overall and 7-1 in the Big West. The ’Bows are 8-16 and 2-6. The series finale is Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Hawaii time.

The ’Bows took a 2-0 lead on Kyson Donahue’s two-run double in the first. They broke a 2-all on DallasJ Duarte’s RBI single in the third.

But the Gauchos tied it at 3 on Kyle Johnson run-scoring groundout in the third. The Gauchos then scored five runs in the middle innings to pull away to an 8-3 lead. Christian Kirtley’s three-run homer in the sixth was the knockout blow.

The ’Bows’ small-ball attack was sabotaged. Three ’Bows were picked off, one was caught stealing, and a third was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Andy Archer dropped to 1-4 after allowing eight hits and four runs in four innings. Archer has pitched past the fifth inning in only one of seven starts this season.

UH left fielder Scotty Scott departed after suffering an undisclosed injury.