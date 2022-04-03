Man, 32, suffers head injury after falling near peak of Olomana Trail

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department worked together to rescue a hiker who fell about 15 feet while hiking on the Olomana Trail this afternoon.

According to EMS, first responders were sent to the Maunawili area around 4:30 p.m. today and found a 32-year-old man had fallen from an area between the second and third peaks of the extremely dangerous trail and suffered a critical head injury after striking a rock.

The man was transported to a nearby hospitall in serious condition after receiving life-saving treatment at the scene, EMS said.