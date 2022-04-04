Hawaii pitcher Andy Archer makes bullpen appearance on road to help ‘Bows beat USC

On zero days’ rest, the University of Hawaii baseball team held off the University of Southern California, 9-7, at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Warriors completed a four-games-in-four-days trip by scoring runs in the sixth and eighth innings to break a 7-all tie, then turning to a starting pitcher to make the lead stick.

Andy Archer, who started Saturday’s game against UC Santa Barbara, was summoned with no outs and a runner on first in the eighth. D’Andre Smith flied out to center, and Tyresse Turner grounded into an inning-ending double play. Archer retired the Trojans in order in the ninth to complete the six-out save.

By winning in Los Angeles for the first time since 1992, the ’Bows improved to 10-16. USC, whose three-game winning streak was halted, fell to 17-9.

Jacob Igawa’s fourth homer of the season, a three-run blast in the third, staked the ’Bows to a 5-3 lead.

It was 7-all until UH shortstop Kyson Donahue doubled home Matt Aribal in the sixth inning. Hawaii added an insurance run on Dallas Duarte’s RBI single in the eighth.

The ’Bows return home Tuesday in advance of Friday’s opener to a three-game series against UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium.