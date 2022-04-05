comscore Coast Guard, Hawaii police investigating fatal boating accident near Honokohau Marina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coast Guard, Hawaii police investigating fatal boating accident near Honokohau Marina

  • Today

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Hawaii Police Department are investigating a fatal boating incident that took place at near the Honokohau Marina.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Kona officers responded to Honokohau Small Boat Harbor for what the Coast Guard called a “serious marine incident” involving a crew member on the Uhane Nui O Naia boat.

No additional information was provided about the incident. HPD declined to provide any details, and the Coast Guard was not immediately available for questions.

A tour company called Sunlight on Water, which operates out of the marina, has a 40-foot boat called Uhane Nui O Naia boat. The company was not immediately available to answer any questions about the fatal incident.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard’s Petty Officer Graham at 808-763-6520.

