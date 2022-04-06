1,500 gallons of raw wastewater spills in Ewa Beach

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services today responded to a wastewater spill in the Ewa Beach area that resulted in the discharge of about 1,500 gallons of raw wastewater from a manhole.
The city in a news release said it received a call about the overflow at around noon today. Crews arrived and were able to stop the spill at around 12:30 p.m.
A broken air relief valve on a force main located at 91-104 Haiea Place caused the untreated wastewater spill.
Crews were only able to recover about 100 gallons of the wastewater — the other 1,400 gallons entered a storm drain.
The environmental services department reported the spill to the state Department of Health, which waived the posting of warning signs and taking of water samples. Crews cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area.
