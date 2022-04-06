Lawmakers aim to triple size of rebates for most Hawaii taxpayers

Hawaii taxpayers may still yet get tax rebates this year, and the amount for many could be $300 instead of the $100 that Gov. David Ige proposed in January.

Two influential state lawmakers who chair the financial committees at the Legislature announced today that they intend to deliver state tax rebates totaling about $250 million.

Rebates would be $100 for individuals with incomes of $100,000 or more along with $100 for each of their dependents.

For taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year, the rebate would be $300 and the same per dependent, meaning a family of four in this category would receive $1,200.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Sylvia Luke, chair of the House Finance Committee, announced the plan on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii online live-stream program.

Dela Cruz said the plan is still a work in progress and could be carried out in a bill that is still alive at the Legislature.

Last month, Dela Cruz indefinitely deferred a Senate bill that would have delivered Ige’s proposed rebates because Ige’s administration hadn’t offered up a plan to comply with federal coronavirus aid spending restrictions that limit tax cuts.

Now there appears to be a path to provide even larger tax cuts than Ige proposed without running afoul of the federal limitations.

Luke said there is a need to provide relief to local taxpayers because the cost of goods including gas has been rising.

“Our focus is really on helping working families,” she said.

Luke said it’s unclear currently whether the planned rebates can be delivered this year or would have to wait until taxpayers file their tax returns next year.