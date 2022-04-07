Maui drum circle investigation results in drug bust, 3 arrests

What started out as an investigation into complaints regarding a drum circle at a Maui beach park turned into a drug bust on Sunday, according to the Maui Police Department.
Maui police arrested three individuals for drug-related charges and confiscated a cache of drugs by the end of the day.
At about 3 p.m., MPD said plainclothes officers went to Poolenalena Beach in Kihei to investigate the drum circle and spotted two individuals — a man and a woman – with outstanding bench warrants.
Later that evening, police arrested Gary Gadient, 55, of Kihei and Kayla Phelan, 26, of Haiku.
While processing Gadient, police recovered about one-eighth of an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree as well as violating a protection order. He remains in custody at Maui Community Correctional Center, with bail set at $1,000.
Police charged Phelan with numerous drug-related charges that include promoting a dangerous as well as a detrimental drug in the first degree. Her bail was set at $10,000.
She is currently out on supervised release pending her court hearing.
While the officers were at the beach, a 44-year-old woman from Napili approached and offered one of them edible chocolates containing “shrooms” for a set price.
Police also arrested her, and have released her pending investigation of several drug-related charges.
Through the investigation, police said they recovered marijuana, wrapped chocolates containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected ecstacy capsules and pills and a digital scale.
Maui police warned they would continue to crack down on illegal activities at beach parks.
