Man, 26, airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail after becoming ill

Honolulu firefighters rescued an ill hiker from Kuliouou Ridge Trail this afternoon.

The hiker, a 26-year-old man visiting Hawaii, became sick at the summit of the trail and was unable to make his way back, even with the assistance of his two hiking companions, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a release.

HFD received a 911 call about the hiker at around 1:30 p.m. Four units staffed with about 12 personnel responded to the emergency.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to locate the hiker and fly to a landing zone at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

Firefighters transferred care of the man to Emergency Medical Services shortly before 2:30 p.m.