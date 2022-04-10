Honolulu firefighters respond to overnight electrical fire at Ohana Waikiki East

Honolulu firefighters extinguished an electrical early this morning at the Ohana Waikiki East Hotel.

Outrigger Hotels & Resorts spokeswoman Monica Salter said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. today following “an electrical issue in the generator room.”

Salter said the incident was quickly contained. The cost of repair is still being evaluated.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to a report of a basement fire and that five people were evaluated by paramedics, but none required transportation to an emergency room.

“All guests remain safe and were provided with relocation options at nearby hotels,” Salter said.