Punahou graduate, USC linebacker Kaulana Makaula joining Hawaii football team

Kaulana Makaula, a University of Southern California transfer and 2019 Punahou School graduate, is joining the University of Hawaii football team this summer.

Makaula entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Jan. 29 after three seasons at USC. He moved from safety to inside linebacker last year, and finished with three tackles in a backup role. Makaula is expected to compete at nickelback for the Rainbow Warriors. Including the COVID-year exemption, he has three NCAA seasons remaining.

“When I made the decision to enter the transfer portal, it wasn’t because I was unhappy at USC,” Makaula said. “I could have continued with being in the same role that I had over the past three years. But being around guys who are now in the NFL, I believe in myself, and I think I’m ready for that next step in my college football career, and I think I’ll be able to do that going back home.”

He also said he wants to be part of what the Warriors are self-promoting as the “Braddahhood,” their call of unity.

“No matter how far I’ve journeyed away from home, I carry the ‘808’ on my chest and my back wherever I go,” Makaula said. “Home is always going to be home for me. With Timmy Chang coming in (as head coach) and shaking up the whole state and bringing that energy of football back to the islands, that was very intriguing to me.”

As a Punahou senior in 201, Makaula was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s All-State second team.

