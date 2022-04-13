Woman, 37, critically injured in Kaimuki moped crash

A 37-year-old moped rider was seriously injured after she hit a light pole in Kaimuki early today.
The crash occurred on 16th Avenue at about 1:55 a.m.
Police said the rider was driving north on the roadway when, for unknown reasons, she lost control, hit a curb and struck a light pole. The woman was thrown onto the roadway upon impact.
Police said she was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Her condition later improved to serious condition.
Police noted she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
It’s unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
