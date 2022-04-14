Lanikai parking restricted during holiday weekend

Parking in Lanikai will be restricted during the upcoming Good Friday weekend to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaohao shoreline, the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced today.

DTS said that no parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. Parking will also be restricted on cross streets connecting the two roads.

DTS will place signs on affected streets to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.