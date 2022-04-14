Police close section of Kapahulu due to active investigation

Multiple blocks were closed off in the Kapahulu area this morning due to an active police investigation.
Winam Avenue, from Kapahulu Avenue to Lukepane Street, and Ekela Street, from Winam Avenue to Date Street have been closed off as of 6:05 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
