Police close section of Kapahulu due to active investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police close section of Kapahulu due to active investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 am

Multiple blocks were closed off in the Kapahulu area this morning due to an active police investigation.

Winam Avenue, from Kapahulu Avenue to Lukepane Street, and Ekela Street, from Winam Avenue to Date Street have been closed off as of 6:05 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

